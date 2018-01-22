Pakistan to give 'robust response' to India

Islamabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Pakistan will give "a robust response" to any aggression from India on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir said on Monday.

"Pakistan shall vigorously deter enemy aggression and deliver a robust response," the Minister told Army officers and troops at the LoC in the Pakistani Kashmir region, Dunya TV reported.

Condemning the "repeated violations of the (2003) ceasefire" by the Indian Army, he accused Indian troops firing at innocent civilians on the Pakistani side throughout the previous year.

"The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians have strengthened the nation and its resolve to defend its liberty at all costs," Dastgir said.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said two days ago that five Pakistani civilians were killed and 22 others were injured in three days of "unabated and unprovoked firing and shelling" by Indian troops.

--IANS

ahm/mr