Pakistan resumes heavy mortar shelling, locals want result oriented talks

The Pakistani troops on Wednesday started unprovoked firing again along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Lam and Pukharni areas in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. Villagers along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are suffering the brunt of cross-border firing and over hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places. Meanwhile, there have been no reports of any casualty. Police officials said that they are working to move the residents to the safer places. They added that they are constantly working with the forces to check the further damage.