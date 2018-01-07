Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen

Islamabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Pakistan on Sunday freed 147 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned in Karachi's Malir Jail for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters, according to a media report.

The fishermen were taken to Lahore through Allama Iqbal Express from where they will go to Wagah Border to enter India, Pakistan Today reported.

Their release follows a December announcement by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal that nearly 300 Indian fishermen would be freed in two phases till January 8.

On December 28, Pakistan had released the first batch of 145 Indian fishermen, who were held there on similar charges.

Fishermen from Pakistan and India are frequently detained for illegally fishing in each other's territorial waters since the Arabian Sea does not have a clearly defined marine border and the wooden fishing boats lack the technology to guide them away from the neighbouring country's claimed territorial waters.

--IANS

ahm/dg