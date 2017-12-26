Pakistan rejects India's claims of cross-LoC strike

Islamabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner here and condemned the "unprovoked" ceasefire violations by the Indian Army and also "categorically rejected" India's claims of having crossed the Line of Control.

A statement from the Foreign Office said the Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, said the "unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the LoC, provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors, resulting in the shahadat of three soldiers and injuring another".

Faisal "categorically rejected the Indian claims that there was any crossing of the LoC by the Indian forces. The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced", he added.

He said the "false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC".

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

The summoning came after Indian Army commandos in a "tit-for-tat" operation intruded some 300 metres across the LoC and killed at least three Pakistani soldiers, two days after four Indian Army men, including a Major, were shot dead in a surprise attack by Pakistan.

Indian defence sources called it a "tactical retaliatory strike", decided at a local level by the brigade commander.

The sources said four to five Ghatak Commandos were involved in the operation. Ghatak Commandos are drawn from infantry and trained to carry out covert special operations.

"It was a tit-for-tat action... Whatever Pakistan does to us, we will do the same," the official said, warning that more such operations would be conducted if Pakistani forces continue targeting Indian troops.

The sources said the action was taken around 6 p.m. on Monday after some Pakistani military personnel tried to cross over apparently to plant IEDs on the Indian side of the border.

They said Pakistani forces belonging to 59 Baloch Regiment had set up a temporary post close to the LoC in Rukh Chakri sector of Rawalakot and "at least three Pakistani soldiers were killed while one was injured". They said it was possible that the casualty figure may be higher.

The incident took place along the LoC in Poonch.

--IANS

rn/dg