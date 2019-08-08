'Pakistan is Ravana's lanka, Amit Shah and Modi ji Hanuman and Ram': Ravinder Raina

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation at 8pm today, Jammu and Kashmir's President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Ravinder Raina said "Pakistan is like Ravana's lanka, where as Amit Shah and Modi ji is Hanuman and Ram." "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and Aksai Chin are part of Jammu and Kashmir," said Ravinder Raina. He also took a dig at Pakistan and said they always betrayed and back stabbed India. The government on August 05, revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.