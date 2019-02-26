Pakistan to raise 'Indian LoC violation' at international forums

Islamabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday decided to raise the issue of "India's violation of the Line of Control" (LoC) at international forums after the IAF struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

According to Geo News, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the civil and military leadership, including Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs.

It was decided that the matter of "Indian LoC violation be immediately raised at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), UN and with friendly countries", the report said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will raise the issue at international forums.

The meeting also decided that a joint session will be called to take Parliament into confidence.

According to Geo News, participants of the meeting were briefed on the preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to respond to any aggression.

"There is a strong mechanism in place to guard the land and air borders of the country," the report quoted security officials as saying.

Ahead of the meeting, Qureshi chaired an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office and said Pakistan had "the right to self-defence and (give) a befitting response" to India.

Tuesday's attack came after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

--IANS

soni/mr