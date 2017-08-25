Pakistan qualify for Hockey World Cup 2018

Lausanne [Switzerland], August 25 (ANI): Pakistan men's hockey team have become the 13th team to qualify for the World Cup 2018, that will take place in India from 28 November to 16 December.

The Green Shirts, currently ranked 14th in the World Rankings, finished at the seventh position in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, meaning they faced an anxious wait to see if that was good enough to earn them qualification to the blue riband event.

"The results at the Rabobank EuroHockey Championships, which are currently taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, have gone very much in favour of Pakistan, with all four of the semi-finalists having already qualified for the World Cup via the Hockey World League route," said FIH in a statement.

Pakistan have host nation India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain and New Zealand for next year's global showpiece.

The Green Shirts, which failed to qualify for the event in 2014, has won four world cups, more than any other nation. (ANI)