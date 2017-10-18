Pakistan Players Among Worst Paid in World Cricket

Thanks to regular cricket, Pakistan’s player ends up earning more than the Irish cricketer in a year.

New Delhi: Despite team’s recent success, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is struggling financially and that is having its toll on players as well. While PCB is trying hard to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, its players continue to be among worst paid in the cricket world.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Pakistan’s top contracted player has a lesser annual retainer amount than the top contracted player in Ireland. As per the report, the annual retainer fee for a top Pakistani player is $74,014 which is slightly lesser than top Irish cricketer at $75,000.

Ireland cricketer not only has a higher retainer than its Pakistani counterpart but better than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe cricketers.

However, thanks to regular cricket, Pakistan’s player ends up earning more than the Irish cricketer in a year. Also, Pakistan’s match-fee structure is better than others say Ireland and that makes the condition somewhat better.

Interestingly, PCB earns revenue as much as West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. However, there is a difference in retainer amount when compared to these three countries. If a Pakistani player misses a season due to an injury his earnings will be less than that of his counterparts in West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.