Pakistan partially restores airspace with restrictions

Islamabad, March 1 (IANS) Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday issued notification for partial restoration of flight operations in the country.

In a Twiiter post, the CAA said that flight operations to and from Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Karachi will resume under restricted airspace.

It "directed commuters to contact their airlines for information regarding flight times, as the airspace has been restored".

The CAA added that with the exceptions of these airports, "the airspace will remain closed for all operations until March 4, 1 p.m". The remaining airports in east Punjab province will be opened later, according to the body.

The country's airspace was closed on Wednesday following heightening tensions with India which affected thousands of flights worldwide.

Thousands of people were stranded by affected airlines that not only land in Pakistan, but fly over its airspace -- one of the major routes from Southeast Asia into Europe.

The CAA had earlier said that all flight operations across the country had been suspended till 5 a.m. on Friday.

--IANS

soni/bg