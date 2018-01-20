Pakistan offered money to abduct Kulbhushan Jadhav: Baloch Activist

In a sudden revelation, Vice Chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons Mama Qadri Baloch divulged details of Kulbhushan Jadhav's abduction by the Pakistani intelligence agencies. Describing the terror factories from where Pakistan produces terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, he said that Pakistan's intelligence agencies abducts and tortures Non Baloch nationals, who come to work in Balochistan. He revealed that when Pakistan learnt that Kulbhushn Jadhav is associated with India and is working in Iran, they offered money to a man named Mullah Omar Baloch, working for Pakistan's ISI agency to abduct Jadhav. He added that from there he was brought to Quetta, blindfolded and finally to ISI headquarters, where he was tortured and forced to speak in favor of the agency.