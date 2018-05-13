Pakistan was not responsible for Mumbai attacks: Sherry Rahman on Nawaz Sharif's statement

Leader of the opposition, Sherry Rehman on Sunday slammed Nawaz Sharif for his recent remarks on the Mumbai attacks. Addressing a press conference, she said "Pakistan Peoples Party rejects Nawaz Sharif's statement and stance on Mumbai attacks.PPP wants the Mumbai trials to be taken to their logical conclusion and the perpetrators to be punished. Pakistan has tried to cooperate with India in the case from the start." Nawaz Sharif , in a recent interview said, "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?"