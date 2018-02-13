Pakistan is not a country which deserves friendly relations: Dharmendra Pradhan at India Infracon 2018
While speaking at the India Infracon 2018 held in the national capital on Tuesday, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Pakistan is not a country which deserves friendly relations with any country. Pradhan said the government also tried to initiate talks with honesty, but now Pakistan is crossing all limits. He also assured that the Indian Army will give a befitting reply to Pakistan.