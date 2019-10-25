Pakistan needs to do more to earn confidence of International community: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the18th Summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan's Baku on October 25. While addressing the Summit, he said, "We regret that earlier today, this august forum was misused to justify once again its (Pakistan) long standing policy of conducting cross border terrorism against its neighbours, including JandK which is an integral part of India." "Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan's behaviour. All of us in the Non-Aligned Movement are focused on meeting our developmental goals and aspirations. Pakistan clearly needs to do much more to earn the confidence of the international community. It must decisively abjure terrorism - for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the good of the world," he added.