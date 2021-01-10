Pakistan National Power Grid Breakdown: Power to be Restored Soon

Hours after hundreds of millions of Pakistanis were left without power due to a technical fault in the country's power distribution system, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said on 10 January morning that the power supply was expected to be restored soon, Dawn reported.

The blackout began at about 11.50 pm on Saturday, 9 January, when power failures were reported in all major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

According to the National Transmission and Despatch Company, the system had tripped, and it may take a while to restore power. The blackout was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said in a tweet, "We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency."

On 10 January morning, he said they still did not have the information. "We don't know the reasons at this time since we'd sent teams at night to Guddu [power plant] and there was a lot of fog, nothing could be seen at the time [...] As the day progresses, the fog will clear and the investigation will be conducted [to ascertain] where the fault occurred," Dawn reported him saying.

Speaking about how the power will be restored completely, he said it will take a few more hours while the power supply in some cities had resumed. He said that the Tarbela power plant was fired up soon after the breakdown, following which the power supply was restored to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and half of Lahore.

AFP quoted a water and power ministry spokesman as saying that power had been restored to some parts of the country but many areas in Lahore and Karachi were still waiting. He added that an investigation has been launched to probe the cause of the blackout.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said internet connectivity in the country ‘collapsed’ as a result of the blackout.

(With inputs from IANS and AFP)

