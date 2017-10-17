Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez Has Bowled 1200 Overs Without a No-Ball in ODIs

In 2015, Hafeez was banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months after his action was found to be illegal for the second time within a two-year period.

New Delhi: Mohammad Hafeez on Monday (October 16) completed 1200 overs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) without bowling a no-ball. The off-spinning all-rounder, during the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, became the first bowler to achieve the feat.

Hafeez, who returned figures of 1/24 in his quota of ten overs, was instrumental in Pakistan’s 32-run victory. The green Shirts defended the modest total of 220 by bowling out Sri Lanka on 187.

Hafeez has played 192 ODIs for Pakistan and has picked 135 wickets far. The off-spinner is known for his success against the left-handers and often bowls with the new ball as well.

In 2015, Hafeez was banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months after his action was found to be illegal for the second time within a two-year period.

He was first reported for suspect action in November 2014 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi and later in June 2015 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

After slightly remodelling his action, Hafeez was cleared to bowl again in international cricket late last year. The off-spinner underwent a reassessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane which revealed that his elbow turned within the 15-degree level of tolerance allowed in ICC regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspected illegal bowling actions.