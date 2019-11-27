Pakistan minority groups protest in Washington on 26/11 anniversary

Members of minority groups from Pakistan on November 26 held a protest outside the country's embassy in Washington against 26/11 Mumbai attacks. They also demanded capital punishment for the attack's mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Mumbai had come to standstill 11 years ago on November 26 when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 300 in India's financial capital.