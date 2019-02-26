Pakistan minister discusses India's air strike with US

Islamabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over phone that India's "aggressive posture" could affect joint efforts for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi's office said.

Qureshi's remarks came at a time when the Taliban and the US officials are holding talks in Qatar, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qureshi spoke with Pompeo on Tuesday and apprised him of the violation of Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir by India and the sentiments of Pakistani government, parliament and the people, a spokesman for Qureshi said.

India said Tuesday its fighter jets bombed a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which was blamed for the suicide attack in Kashmir earlier this month that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troopers.

"Indian aggression can disturb joint efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan," Qureshi was quoted as telling Pompeo.

"India is jeopardizing the peace in South Asia for its political purposes and elections," said the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

He added that Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region, but will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

--IANS

vin/