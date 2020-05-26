Pakistan Media’s Strange Silence on India-China Border Spat in Ladakh

Normally, any untoward incident between India and China triggers a Pavlovian response in the Pakistani media. There is undisguised glee, even excitement and expectation, over the prospect of the two countries getting into a shooting match in which, the Pakistanis are dead certain, India will get a very bloody nose, will be cut to size by Pakistan’s ‘all-weather friend’ China, and will be exposed as a paper tiger.

Some Pakistani strategists, mostly retired diplomats or generals, who always lament that Pakistan wasted the opportunity of wresting Kashmir in 1962 when India was on the ropes, feel that the next time India gets embroiled in a war with China, Pakistan should make a bold grab for Kashmir.

This two-front situation — Pakistan and China acting in collusion — is also something that Indian strategic planners and thinkers have been factoring in their strategic calculus. Of course, while this two-front situation is India’s worst-case scenario, it is Pakistan’s cherished dream.

Against this backdrop, it is a little strange that the current three-week long stand-off (and which is unlikely to end anytime soon) between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh has been virtually ignored by the Pakistani media.

Even more surprisingly, despite reports of unarmed clashes between the Indian and Chinese soldiers and the fact that the stand-offs are taking place at more than one place, the Pakistanis haven’t yet started salivating.

Apart from a few news reports, mostly quoting Indian news sources, there has been almost total radio silence so far. It is only after a few reports in the Indian media of Chinese troops ‘occupying’ Indian territory that there has been some stirring in Pakistan, and that too mostly in the social media.

Since the reports appeared about the ‘occupation’ of Indian territory — a Pakistani OSINT handle has gone to the extent of saying that “India has been technically invaded” — there is some excitement in Pakistan.

The same handle has even held a poll about how India would fare in the event it has to fight both Chinese and the Pakistani armies together. Other Twitter users are a tad more sober but reflect the ingrained schadenfreude of Pakistanis when it comes to India.

The former High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has declared that “India is now almost isolated in the region. China, Pakistan, Nepal and even Bangladesh have serious issues with India. Bhutan also interested in establishing diplomatic relations with China. And Sri Lanka and future Afghanistan under Taliban can never trust India.”

An academic who pretends to be balanced has taken a dig at India and Indian media by tweeting “Is this China intimidating India cos it knows that India knows that China is not Pakistan when it comes to crossing lines? No surgical strikes to correct this one? No media blitz? Nothing.” In another tweet, the same academic has expressed the hope that the Chinese incursion would force India to shift focus to the LAC and that could ease things along the LoC.

In the mainstream media, however, there has been very little comment or analysis over the on-going stand-off. On the day the report on China ‘occupying’ Indian territory appeared, a former Pakistani air force official wrote an article in which he wondered if South Asia was drifting towards another war.

Although the article was more about Kashmir and the recent exchanges of fire along the LoC, he brought in the China angle and also linked the recent boundary spat with Nepal to plug his point that Prime Minister Modi’s quest for an “assertive India” made for a “toxic mix for a region likened to a tinderbox.”

According to this article, the US was nudging India to assert against the growing Chinese influence which would “pull the Chinese into the region kinetically to safeguard their vital interests like CPEC. The last time something like this happened was in 1962, and the results weren’t pretty.”

Earlier, there were a couple of pieces on how India was ‘nibbling’ away at Nepalese territory and the pushback that was coming from Nepal. Needless to say, there was no nuance or even an effort to analyse the issues objectively and the Pakistanis were quick to dump all the blame on India.

