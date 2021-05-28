Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests; says credible minimum deterrence established

Islamabad, May 28 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Friday said that the country restored balance of power in the region on this day more than two decades ago by carrying out nuclear tests in response to India's Pokhran tests and establishing a 'credible minimum nuclear deterrence'.

Both the Army and Foreign Office issued statements to mark the 23rd anniversary of the May 28, 1998 nuclear tests by Pakistan, codenamed 'Yaum-e-Takbeer' (The day of greatness). Pakistan carried out the tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions at the Pokhran in May, 1998.

“Twenty three years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence,” the Army spokesperson said.

He said the Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.

“On the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer, the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression,” the Foreign Office said.

It also added that Pakistan was committed to continue working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

“Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level,” it said.

The FO said that this year, Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1100 MW Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix. The nuclear power plant is being built with assistance from China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.

This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people.

Besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan has harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection and industry, it said. PTI SH PMS AKJ PMS PMS