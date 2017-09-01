Pakistan maneuvering plots against India

A rogue and desperate state Pakistan, which has made numerous failed attempts in the past to hamper peace and harmony in India, is still persistent in engineering wicked plots against New Delhi. One would wonder how the Jammat-ud-Dawa, a preacher of terror and believer of ideology of abolishing all other religions, managed to launch a political party without the support of the establishment. The truth is that the Pakistani Army and its security agency ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) are not only complicit in the formation of Hafiz Saeed's newly launched Milli Muslim League Party but have also provided them a platform to hold anti-India activites. In a multi-pronged war launched by Pakistan against the sovereignty of India, it has time and again attempted to destablise the state of Punjab by funding and arming a handful of secessionist people.A recently busted terror module of Khalistan Liberation Force revealed that ISI has been involved in brainwashing, training and arming the gullible youth of Punjab to wage a war against India.Time and again Pakistan has made several attempts to fuel the flame of Khalistan, a secessionist movement in the Indian state of Punjab. When it failed to gather any traction from locals, it used overseas territories to spread hate and violence. It is high time that Pakistan, which itself is accused of butchery of its own citizens, wages a war against home grown terror instead of planning to divide India.Today, Pakistan stands isolated as international community has cornered it for harbouring and perpetrating terror across borders with latest statements from U.S. President only making it worse for Islamabad.