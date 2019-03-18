Pakistan making political game on Kartarpur corridor: Sukhbir Singh Badal

While talking to media, President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Kartarpur corridor said, "Now when talks have started taking place, actual attitude of Pakistan has come out. Now they've started putting restrictions. They say that the corridor should be opened only for 2 years and only 500 people should be allowed. While India saying 15,000 people should be allowed per day. Then, they (Pakistan) are saying that you can only travel in a vehicle and cannot walk. All these things coming out now clearly show that they were just making a political game out of it."