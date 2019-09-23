Pakistan has made our gardens into graveyards: BJP spokesperson at UNHRC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Khalid Jehangir countered Pakistani narrative at United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over abrogation of Article 370. He spoke about its benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "The narratives of Pakistan in UN Commissions have always been that India is a Hindu majority country and Kashmir is a Muslim majority country. They use religion as their main agenda." He further added, "Pakistan has used Kashmiris for their political milages and made our gardens into grave yards. People of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan also want to join this momentum."