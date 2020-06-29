Will Pakistan’s New ‘Khalistan Avatar’ Find Support In India?

The Delhi Police Special Cell, on 27 June 2020, busted a module of the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), by arresting three ‘hardcore supporters of the Khalistan movement’ who were planning to execute targeted killings in several states of Northern India.

On the KLF radar were several activists, politicians and religious leaders, particularly from Punjab. During the interrogation of the three accused and further investigation, it was revealed that they were in contact with Pakistan ISI-sponsored Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, and leaders of the banned Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), based in Pakistan and the US respectively.

The dossier New Delhi shared with Islamabad in August 2019, about Khalistani anti-India propaganda led by Gopal Singh Chawla. More

Gopal Singh Chawla is the Former General Secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee and President of Punjabi Sikh Sangat. Chawla is a well-known Khalistan element, who often spews venom against India in his speeches, and supports terrorism in Punjab.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is a lesser-known Khalistan group based in the US, which was banned by the Indian government in July 2019.

SFJ has been involved in several recent anti-India protests in the US, UK and Canada, which have been indirectly sponsored by Pakistani agencies.

Also Read: Are Sikh Militancy & Khalistan Movement Seeing ‘Revival’ In Italy?

Pakistan’s Failure to Garner Global Diplomatic Support Against India Has Made it Bitter

In October 2018, Gopal Singh Chawla, in a telephonic interview, had confessed to having knowledge of the role of Khalistanis in the killing of RSS leaders in Punjab. “The killing of the RSS leaders will continue in Punjab. RSS leaders are our very first target. We don’t want any interference of RSS in our gurdwaras or in Punjab. The Indian government may do whatever it wants, but we won’t tolerate interference in Punjab in any way,” he had told this journalist.

On being asked about the support of globally-designated terrorist and chief of terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hafiz Saeed, Chawla said:

"“I have had relations with Hafiz Saeed and continue even now. Doesn’t mean we operate together. Hafiz Saeed is my ideal person. (sic).”" - Gopal Singh Chawla to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for The Quint

While several ISI chiefs in the past have been vocal supporters of the Khalistan movement – including former Army General General Hamid Gul – the Pakistani deep state seems to have now embarked on the K2 (Kashmir and Khalistan) strategy with newfound hate and vengeance.

A part of this hatred stems from the fact that diplomatically, Pakistan has failed to gather any global momentum against India.

This, while terror groups in Kashmir have been at their weakest in the last three decades, with Indian security forces killing about 125 terrorists in less than six months (including the top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen who acted as the ground assets for Pakistani terrorists infiltrating India through J&K).

Also Read: Pak Offers To Reopen Kartarpur, India Says ‘Mirage Of Goodwill’

While several Pakistan ISI chiefs in the past have been vocal supporters of the Khalistan movement, the Pakistani deep state seems to have now embarked on the K2 (Kashmir and Khalistan) strategy with newfound hate.

A part of this hatred stems from the fact that diplomatically, Pakistan has failed to gather any global momentum against India.

Indian security agencies have recently seen increased activity along the International Border (IB) in Punjab, with the delivery of drugs and ammunition on the rise.

Sikhs For Justice has been making automated phone calls issuing threats to Indian journalists and commentators, asking them to ‘mend their ways or face consequences’.

Agencies have found that the most prominent Khalistan websites of Sikhs For Justice are being hosted from a server based in Karachi, Pakistan.

Increase In ‘Activity’ Along International Border in Punjab

Indian security agencies have, in recent months, seen increased activity along the International Border (IB) in Punjab, with the delivery of drugs and ammunition both increasing – and the use of drones to make such deliveries possible across the border. Punjab Police has also arrested several Khalistan terror groups’ over-ground workers, who have been conspiring. Earlier in June 2020, the NIA had arrested 23-year-old Pargat Singh from Tarmala in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, for being a key conspirator and recruiter of radical Sikh youth, while working under the directions of handlers located abroad, to further the activities of Sikhs For Justice. The investigation into the case had further revealed that Pargat Singh received funds from foreign handlers through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) platforms.

Story continues