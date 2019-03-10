Pakistan should join hands with India to root out terrorism: Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York, has opened up about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Kapoor, who is known for voicing his opinions quite strongly, took to his Twitter and said that Pakistan should join hands with India to "root out terrorism." Rishi's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni visit him time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar among others went to see the veteran actor. On the work front, Rishi was last seen in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'.