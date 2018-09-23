Pakistan issues flood alert as heavy rains expected

Islamabad, Sep 23 (IANS) The Pakistan Met Department has issued a flood alert as heavy rains and thundershowers with gusty winds were expected in Punjab province on Sunday.

"A strong weather system from central India will pass between New Delhi and Lahore during Saturday evening to Monday afternoon which can cause heavy to very heavy rainfall," the weather office said in a notification on Saturday.

It said that widespread thunderstorms with scattered and isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of rivers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A very high flood is expected from Sunday in river Chenab at Marala and downstream, river Jhelum at Mangla, rivers Ravi and Sutlej," the weather office said.

However, the scale of flood in Ravi and Sutlej in Pakistan would depend upon the releases from India, it further said.

The weather office also directed local administration to remain vigilant during the reporting period and depute extra staff for emergency services along with extra medical and paramedical staff at all health facilities.

--IANS

ksk