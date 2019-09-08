Pakistan is an 'international migraine' for the world: GD Bakshi

Retired Indian Army officer and defence expert, G.D. Bakshi on Sep 08 said Pakistan is an "international migraine" for the rest of the world, and is a "pain" for each of its neighbours including India and Afghanistan. On National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's statement that restrictions in Kashmir Valley could go if Pakistan "behaves", Bakshi said the former has made a compelling statement, and Pakistan had taken the warning of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti seriously that bloodshed would follow if Article 370 is repealed, but that did not happen.