Pakistan International Airlines' Plane 'Held Back' in Malaysia Over 'Legal Dispute' in UK Court

Kuala Lumpur, January 15: An aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines has been held back in Malaysia, the national carrier informed the same by a Twitter post on Friday. It added that the aircraft was being held back by a local court over a legal dispute between the airlines and another party pending in a British court. PIA said that the airlines have made alternate arrangements for the passengers on the plane. Pakistan International Airlines to Ground 150 Pilots with 'Dubious Licences.'

The airlines added that it would peruse the matter through diplomatic channel between Malaysia and Pakistan."It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged support from the government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels," Pakistan International Airlines said in a post on Twitter. Pakistan International Airlines to Operate Direct Flights to US for the First Time: Official.

A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized. — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 15, 2021

A PIA spokesperson told Dawn.com that the legal case pertained to a payment dispute between the airlines and the party Perigreen and it had been filed in the UK courts about six months ago. He added that the Malaysian court took an "ex-parte decision causing inconvenience to the passengers who had already boarded the plane."