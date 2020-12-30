Pakistan indulging in nefarious actions along border since its existence: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pakistan. Defence Minister said, “India has a sharp focus. ‘Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi’. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations.” “Since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious actions along the border. Our soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability,” Rajnath Singh added.