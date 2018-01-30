Pakistan, India extend Khokhrapar-Munabao rail link agreement

Islamabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday extended for another three years an agreement with India on a rail link that connects Khokhrapar in Sindh province with Munabao in Rajasthan.

The two nations extended the agreement for three years and the agreement will now last until January 31, 2021, a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan and India signed the agreement in 2006 to facilitate people to people contacts, which the statement said is essential for improving relations between the two countries.

