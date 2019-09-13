Pakistan is a hypocrite and has no business talking about JandK: Senge H Sering

Director of Institute of Gilgit Baltistan Studies in Washington DC and Gilgit-Baltistan activist, Senge H Sering slammed Pakistan in a conference in Geneva. Sering said, "Suddenly, when something happens in the Valley, everybody starts feeling the pain and the thing is that India is dealing with its own Constitution. India is amending its own Constitution. If you think India is an occupier, your demand should be that it remove its constitutional provision from Jammu and Kashmir and not that it should keep Article 370. By saying India should have Article 370, you are acknowledging Jammu and Kashmir is its constitutional part and that is what we have been telling the world." He further said, "People of Gilgit-Baltistan are saying that Pakistan is a hypocrite, has double standards, has no business talking about Jammu and Kashmir, is a criminal country and an occupier. The 1st business you (Pakistan) have, if you really believe in UN Security Council Resolution 47, is to withdraw from Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK. Pak was given 90 days to withdraw, 70 years hence it's still sitting there, stealing our resources and not paying a single penny to locals."