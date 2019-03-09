Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood arrives in India

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and is expected to resume office soon. Mahmood was recalled to Islamabad on February 18 for consultations in the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Sohail Mahmood landed at New Delhi Airport today. Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also returned to Islamabad.