Pakistan High Commission’s ‘Terror Link’ Made India Downgrade Ties

India, on Tuesday, 23 June, decided to “reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 percent”, and “reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.”

The decision, which is to be implemented within the next one week, was conveyed to Pakistan’s Chargé d'affaires Syed Haider Shah, after he was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Diplomatic sources indicate that this would bring down the number to 55, from the mutually agreed-upon 110, in each of its missions in New Delhi as well as Islamabad.

When Was the Last Time That India Downgraded Diplomatic Ties With Pakistan?

The last time such a drastic diplomatic step was taken was after the Indian Parliament was attacked 19 years ago in December 2001. The then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh had informed the parliament that “regrettably, India’s serious concerns about all the ramifications of the 13 December attack on our Parliament have not been fully grasped in Pakistan.” “The depth of concern in India, the totality of rejection by the entire cross-section of our country’s opinion of Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, and its promotion of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, has also not been sufficiently appreciated,” his statement had further read.

"“While their officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.” " - India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on 23 June evening

The move comes three weeks after India expelled two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, who were caught red-handed by the Delhi Police Special cell, along with intelligence agencies, for espionage.

Pakistan High Commission’s ‘Collusion’ In Terror-Financing

While the immediate trigger may have been the abduction at gun point of two Indian High Commission officials, namely Mr Selvadhas Paul and Mr Dwimu Brahms, by Pakistan’s ISI, while they were on their way to the airport in Islamabad, and their subsequent ill-treatment, but diplomatic sources indicate that several repeated incidents since 2016 in violation of the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements had led to this decision by India.

During its investigation of the Jammu & Kashmir terror-funding case, it was revealed to the National Investigation Agency, that the accused, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, was one of the main conduits through which the ISI officials and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi used to route the funding to various Hurriyat leaders. During the searches conducted on Zahoor Watali’s premises, one document was recovered, in which the details of transactions of the funding to various Hurriyat leaders was mentioned, including the details of money received from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The document mentioned the name of Iqbal Cheema, senior diplomat at the Pakistan High Commission, who was later found to be the ISI (New Delhi) station chief.

As per the document on 15 March 2016, the HCP (High Commission of Pakistan) in New Delhi gave Rs 30 lakhs to Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, and on 20 October 2016, HCP in New Delhi gave Rs 40 lakh to him through Iqbal Cheema.

New Delhi’s Bane: Terror Recruitment in J&K With Pak High Commission’s ‘Aid’

Mudassar Iqbal Cheema was posted in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi from 23 September 2015 to 2 November 2016 as First Secretary (Press). On 2 November 2016, Cheema along with 5 other officials of the Pakistan High Commission in India, were withdrawn by the Pakistan government of their own accord, without citing any particular reason.

During his stay in India, Mudassar Iqbal Cheema used to act as one of the main conduits who transferred funds to various Hurriyat leaders through Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali.

The real concern for New Delhi, however, remained the recruitment of youth in Kashmir for terror directly from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

