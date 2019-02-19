Pakistan should hand over Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India: Digvijaya Singh

Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that if Pakistan seriously wants to fight terrorism, the first step they should be taking is that of handing over Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar back to India as they themselves have claimed that they were a part of the conspiracy in Mumbai attack and the recent Pulwama attack in Kashmir. Sharinf his views on attacks on innocent Kashmiris in various parts of the country, Singh said, "This is very wrong and they shouldn't be targeted as they are not involved in any terror activities and this is sending wrong message in the Kashmir valley."