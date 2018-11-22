Pakistan hails India's decision to build Kartarpur corridor

Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday welcomed India's decision to build a corridor from Punjab to Pakistan's Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

Calling the Indian cabinet decision a victory for the peace lobby in both countries, Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said New Delhi's move was an endorsement of Islamabad's proposition on the issue.

"It is a step in the right direction and we hope such steps will encourage voice of reason and tranquility on both sides of the border," Chaudhry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shahd Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

The corridor's opening will form part of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

"We welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion," the Minister added.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak, who founded Sikhism.

