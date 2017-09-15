Pakistan funding Khalistan movement to foment trouble in India, say experts

Pakistan, which has been using terrorism as an instrument of state policy to hamper peace in the Indian state of Punjab, has expedited its funding process to the proscribed extremist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).There are innumerable and irrefutable proofs which testify Pakistan's role in violence and terror India has faced over years. Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter- Services Intelligence is constantly involved in the nefarious plotting against India. Various acts of intrusion backed by Pakistani Army and Inter-Services Intelligence have been foiled by the vigilant forces of India. Only few days back, a terror module which was operating from Pakistan was busted in Gwalior city. Besides making desperate attempts in Punjab, these perpetrators of hatred and violence have also been trying to persuade the Sikh Diaspora spread across the US, Canada, and various other European nations. Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) is providing logistic and financial support to pro-Khalistan separatists to spew venom against India. However, they failed in attracting mass attention, as local people boycotted the movement after realizing vested interests of people sitting in Pakistan. Punjab suffered huge losses in the decade-long militancy in the 1980s. The Khalistan movement eventually faded away by the mid-1990, paving way for peace and prosperity in Punjab.