Pakistan frees 30 Indian prisoners

Islamabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday released 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen, in a goodwill gesture ahead of the country's Independence Day.

"This is a humanitarian gesture to mark the country's Independence Day on August 14," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicizing humanitarian issues. It is our hope that the Indian side will also reciprocate in a similar manner," it added.

The Indian fishermen were arrested for intrusion into Pakistani waters for illegal fishing and were freed from a prison in the port city of Karachi.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen who cross water boundaries for illegal fishing, but the two neighbours have not yet reached an agreement on maritime boundaries.

--IANS

soni/bg