Pakistan fears US-India arms deals can destabilize region

Islamabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday warned that arms deals between Washington and New Delhi could potentially destabilize the region.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said: "We had expressed our concerns on the sale of advanced military technologies to India. We believe that such sales accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability in South Asia."

Zakaria said the sale emboldens India to adopt "aggressive military doctrines and even contemplate military adventurism".

He accused India of involvement in subversive activities directed against Pakistan.

