Pakistan have fair chance to win 2019 World Cup: Waqar

Lahore, June 18 (IANS) Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis believes the experience gained by the green brigade in English conditions will boost their confidence in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting May 30 in England and Wales.

It was exactly a year ago that the green brigade had stunned arch-rivals India by a huge margin of 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final held in England and Wales.

Pakistan also tasted success in the Lord's Test against England earlier this summer.

Waqar, who featured in three World Cups for Pakistan, said the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side are well aware of the English conditions.

"Pakistan won the Champions Trophy last year, so they know how to play here, and they won the first Test match at Lord's also," Waqar was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"Look back at the Champions Trophy and the team is building in confidence. The faith is coming. I will give fair chance to this Pakistan team for winning the World Cup," the 46-year-old added.

Waqar however, felt the huge number of Pakistanis settled in England will add pressure on the green brigade in the showpiece tournament next year.

"Pressure is going to be there. Expectation comes from the entire country and there's so many Pakistanis living in this country, so they're going to travel around and there'll be a lot of support for Pakistan," he said.

"So there will be pressure, because supporters bring pressure with it, but they will enjoy it, hopefully, and do well," Waqar added.

--IANS

kk/tri/bg