Pakistan fails to establish anti-India sentiment amongst Sikh Diaspora

Sikhs across Canada and the UK condemned the diktat restraining entry of Indian officials to Gurudwaras. They claim the ban is a part of nefarious designs being created in Pakistan. Recently, Pakistan-born Lord Nazir Ahmed announced the launch of a "Black Day" protest against India on January 26. However, his move was denounced by the Sikh diaspora. Pakistan has been involved in an indefinite proxy war to undermine India's sovereignty. It has persistently been promoting anti-India propaganda from different countries. Islamabad has made several failed attempts to stoke the Khalistan movement. However, all such nefarious conspiracies have been exposed.