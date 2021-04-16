Pakistan: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Other Social Media Sites Temporarily Blocked Amid Raging Anti-French Protests

Islamabad, April 16: The Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday imposed a temporary ban on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. This was done to maintain law and order amid raging violent protests by religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against "blasphemous" caricatures depicting Prophet Mohammed and the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron. Pakistan Bans Radical Islamist Party TLP, to Move SC for Its Dissolution.

According to reports, access to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok has been blocked till 3 pm. Some reports suggest the Pakistan government has directed these platforms to remove contents that instigate violence and are hateful in nature. Pakistan is witnessing massive anti-French protests especially after the government arrested TLP chief Saar Rizvi. Protest Outside Pakistan Embassy in Hague Against 1971 Genocide in Bangladesh.

For at least three days, TLP supporters paralysed Pakistan, staging sit-ins at the main highways. Angry mobs engaged in violent confrontations with the security forces, resulting in killing of three police officers, while hundreds others were critically injured due to the torture and assault they suffered allegedly in the hands of the TLP protesters.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan government decided to put a ban on TLP under the anti-terrorism law, the summary of which was later approved by the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Pakistan has advised all its nationals and French companies to temporarily leave the country.