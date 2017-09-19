Pakistan is 'face of international terrorism': India at UNHRC

India lambasted at Pakistan during the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meet on Monday and dubbed it as 'the face of international terrorism'. Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Dr. Vishnu Reddy, who was addressing at the 36th Human Rights Council Sessions, said Pakistan has been the face of international terrorism. India also warned the neighbouring nation to shutdown terrorists manufacturing units and bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice. Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is the 'epicentre' of terrorism, Dr. Reddy said that Pakistan must dismantle terrorist infrastructure within its territory and PoK.