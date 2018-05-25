Pakistan expects India to release 54 prisoners

Islamabad, May 25 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday said it was expecting India to release 54 Pakistanis who had completed their prison term but were still languishing in various Indian jails.

Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal told the media that it should be done to reciprocate a friendly gesture Pakistan extended towards India earlier.

He said the government was also waiting for India to respond to humanitarian proposals with regard to the exchange of prisoners above 60 and below 18 years of age.

"Pakistan has made positive gestures on the humanitarian track vis-a-vis India, as reflected in the release of civilian prisoners, fishermen and the facilitation of visits of pilgrims to religious shrines. We expect our friendly gestures to be reciprocated," Faisal said.

--IANS

ahm/sar