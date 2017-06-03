This is how Pakistan have edge over India in Champions Trophy

Pakistan have never beaten India in World Cups or World T20s, but in ICC Champions Trophy they have a better record.

India have a tremendous record against Pakistan in the World Cups and World T20s – remaining unbeaten in both these ICC tournaments. But in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan are 2-1 ahead in head-to-head record.

Pakistan have a poor record in the World Cups, having not beaten India ever. In World T20I also India have 4-0 record, with no result from one match. The venue was Edgbaston and year 2004, when India lost their first match in an ICC event to Pakistan.

India have a great chance to level the head-to-head record when they clash against their arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday.

Ind vs Pak, 2004 Champions Trophy

After put in to bat, India could only manage to put 200 on the board, with Rahul Dravid being the top-scorer with a 108- ball 67 and Ajit Agarkar making a handy 47 down the order. It was Shoaib Akhtar and Naved-ul-Hasan who did the damage by picking four wickets each while Mohammad Shami and Abdul Razzak chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Pakistan got off to a jittery start, as Irfan Pathan reduced Pakistan to 27 for 3 but then Inzaman-ul-Haq (41) and Yousuf Youhana (81*) steadied things with a 75-run partnership. Pakistan then registered their first win against India in an ICC tournamant with four balls to spare.

Ind vs Pak, 2009 Champions Trophy

In their second meeting in Champions Trophy, India went down to Pakistan by 53 runs at Centurion in 2009. Shoaib Malik scored a 126-ball 128 and Mohammad Yousuf 87 as Pakistan posted 302 for 9. For India, Ashish Nehra claimed four wickets and Ishant Sharma bagged two scalps. In chase, India were bundled out for 248 in 44.5 overs with Dravid top-scoring (76) and Gautam Gambhir making 57.

Ind vs Pak, 2013 Champions Trophy

But in 2013, it was India’s turn to snap the jink against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India put up a brilliant bowling and fielding performance to restrict Pakistan to a paltry 165 in 39.4 overs. Rain played its part but India chased down the revised target of 102 off 22 overs in 19.1 overs for the loss of only two wickets.