Pakistan 'desperate' with India's strong retaliation: Nirmal Singh on Pulwama attack

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, on Sunday, said Pakistan retorts to cross-border firing due to its 'desperation' and 'frustration' as India retorts to it strongly. Criticising the neighbouring nation for incessant ceasefire violations and support to terrorism, the Deputy CM said Pakistan has been 'exposed' and 'isolated' on the diplomatic front. Nirmal Singh's remarks came after five CRPF soldiers lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.