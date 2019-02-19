Pakistan demands safety for its High Commission staff in India

Islamabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday lodged "a strong protest" against the way protestors were allowed to reach the main gate of the Pakistan House in New Delhi and abusive calls were being made on the Pakistan High Commission helpline.

The Special Secretary (Asia Pacific) in the Foreign Office, Imtiaz Ahmad, summoned the Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge the protest.

Ahmad said that during an anti-Pakistan demonstration on Monday, protestors were allowed to reach and jolt the gate of the Pakistan House -- the residence of the High Commissioner -- despite the presence of Indian security officials.

"It was underscored that despite a strong protest to the Indian government, acts of harassment targeting the Pakistan High Commission, Pakistan House and officials of the High Commission and their families continued, including abusive calls to the High Commission helpline."

Ahmad demanded a comprehensive, immediate investigation of "this serious breach of security" and foolproof measures for the safety and security of the Pakistan House, High Commission officials and their families in New Delhi so that such incidents do not recur.

Anti-Pakistan sentiments are sweeping India after a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF troopers was claimed by the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group.

--IANS

mr/vd