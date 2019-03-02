Pakistan delayed release of Wing Commander Abhinandan to make his fake video: Defence Expert

Pakistan which was scheduled to return Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on 5 pm Friday delayed his release by more than four hours, and in between posted another video of his that had 12 cuts in it. Defence expert Shivali Deshpande called out Pakistan for this insensitive act and said it deliberately delayed release of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot because it was busy in making a doctored video of the captured IAF pilot. Deshpande also said Pakistan was mistaken if it believes that it has done any favour to India by releasing Abhinandan, and criticised India's neighbour for posting multiple videos of the Wing Commander, thereby violating the Geneva Convention.