'Pakistan has decided to bleed India with a thousand cuts': Army Chief
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that the youth fighting for freedom itself doesn't know what they want. Speaking on Pakistan instigated violence in Kashmir, Army Chief said, "Pakistan wants these types of trouble (violence) to continue in Kashmir. They want that peace shouldn't return in this area. They're trying to radicalise the youth of Kashmir. Pakistan has decided to bleed India with a thousand cuts. This is a stated policy of Pakistan"