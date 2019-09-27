Pakistan is a dangerous virus for entire world, humanity: Baloch Activist

Shams Baloch, Central Council Member of Free Balochistan Movement in New York said Pakistan is a virus not just for India, Afghanistan or Balochistan, but for the entire world and humanity. While speaking to ANI, Shams Baloch said, "We aim to expose the real face of Pakistan before the world and let the world know that Pakistan is a blot on humanity." "Using power, Pakistan gained control over Balochistan. Pakistan is a virus not just for India, Afghanistan or Balochistan, but for the entire world and humanity," he added.