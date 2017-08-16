Pakistan cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck on head by bouncer; PCB mourns loss

Pakistani cricketer Zubin Ahmed died in a tragic incident after being struck by a bouncer in a club match.

Pakistani cricketer Zubin Ahmed died in a tragic incident after being struck on his head by a bouncer in a club match, played on Monday, in the country's Mardan district.

Ahmed played four List A matches and a Twenty20 for the Quetta Bears back in his homeland, as per reports on Pakistani media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their grief on their official Twitter handle, reminding players the importance of wearing the safety gear.

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w " PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

A focus on player safety has been heightened ever since the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes less than three years ago. Playing for South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney, 26-Test veteran Hughes was struck on his neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott, collapsing on the ground after the blow. He passed away at a hospital in Sydney two days later.

The passing of the cricketer was condoled by many on the social media, former Australian cricketer and head coach Islamabad United, Dean Jones expressed grief over the demise of the youngster.

Its so sad to hear.. Young Cricketer Zubair died in Mardan after Cricket ball hit on head during Cricket match. Condolences to his family:sleepy: " Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 16, 2017

The grim news comes a day after Australian vice captain, David Warner was forced to retire after being hit by a short ball by national team mate Josh Hazlewood in an intra-squad match. Warner though, has been declared fit to participate in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. View More