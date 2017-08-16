Pakistan Cricketer Zubair Ahmed Dies After Getting Struck by Bouncer

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the tragic news on their official Twitter account.

In a tragic incident, a young Pakistan batsman Zubair Ahmed died after being struck by a bouncer during a match.

According to reports, Ahmed had played four matches for the List A and Twenty20 Quetta Bears in Pakistan. He was apparently hit in the head while playing for his club on August 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the tragic news on their official Twitter account. They also pushed the need to wear helmets to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair’s family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017





This tragedy highlights the importance of wearing protective gear while playing any sport especially cricket. This development reminds us of the sad demise of former Australian Test batsman Phillip Hughes during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, who was also hit by a bouncer.

Ahmed scored an unbeaten 111 in a Twenty20 match in 2014 in his four matches for the Quetta Bears. However, it remains unknown whether he was wearing a helmet or not.

Recently, Australia’s David Warner was hit from a Josh Hazlewood bouncer during a practice match.